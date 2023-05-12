Mid-Peninsula High School rocks the house at The Guild Theatre

On Monday, May 8, Mid-Peninsula High School performed their Spring Concert for a full house at The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park. Each of the six different school music periods formed their own ensemble band, performing compositions they collaborated to arrange with music teacher Jameson Swanagon in a manner that incorporated everyone who wanted to participate, from the virtuoso to the student just beginning to explore their musical talents.

The ensembles played a wide range of styles, from Amy Winehouse to Glen Campbell to The Strokes, culminating in a rousing rendition of Zeppelin’s Over the Hills and Far Away. At the close of the evening, the Mid-Pen music students presented Swanagon flowers while expressing their appreciation for this extraordinary experience.

Senior Kate Beach captured the general sentiment saying, “This is the best music program I have ever been in in my entire life and I am forever grateful!”

Top photo courtesy of Mid-Peninsula High School; second photo by Yolanda Raymond