No, Cook’s is not closing!

Menlo Park residents you can breathe a sigh of relief. While Cook’s seafood market and restaurant are indeed closed today — as they were yesterday and will be tomorrow — the sign in the window of both establishments says they’ll re-open on Monday. (They are always closed on Sunday.)

While we were there today taking a photo of the exterior, we ran into a long-time employee who told us they were doing fixes in the kitchen and with the plumbing.

Am thinking of my dear mother who moved to Menlo Park in 1951 and was a frugal Depression era person. But she would never buy fish anywhere but Cook’s. So glad I’ve been able to continue the tradition — and will be able to continue to do so!

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023