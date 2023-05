Teen Movie & Paint and Plant on May 13 at Menlo Park Library

Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to a movie-watching, plant-potting party at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma Street) on Saturday, May 13 from 1:00 yo 3:00 pm.

Watch WALL-E while painting pots and planting succulents, and enjoy some snacks. After the movie, take your plant home and watch it grow!

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.