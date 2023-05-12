Willow Oaks Park Improvements pop-up information event on May 13

There will be a pop-up information booth showcasing the improvements at Willow Oaks Park on Saturday, May 13, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Stop by and learn more about the upcoming improvements in Willow Oaks Park that include playground renovations, dog park enhancements, a new picnic area, a new restroom building and pedestrian/bike path updates to improve connectivity for the surrounding neighborhood.

Construction for the improvements is anticipated to begin this summer. Get information on the project and ask questions.