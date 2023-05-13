Spotted: Really yummy deviled eggs at Canteen

by Linda Hubbard on May 13, 2023

We dined at Canteen a couple of nights ago. It’s Chef Greg of Camper fame newest restaurant.

Praises to everything we ate, but a special mention to the deviled eggs that tasted every bit as good they looked!

Couple of changes at Canteen since it opened in January: It now accepts reservations (we made ours through OpenTable), and the menu is much expanded. Still a fabulous assortment of small bites!

Canteen is part of the Springline development on Oak Grove Avenue in Menlo Park.

