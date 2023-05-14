Bike to Work day set for May 18

The Bay Area will celebrate the 29th annual Bike to Work Day on Thursday, May 18. As part of Bike Month/Bike to Wherever Days in May, Bike to Work Day encourages people of all biking abilities to bike to work (or wherever!).

On May 18, there will be energizer stations around the Bay Area to offer free snacks, canvas bags, and encouragement to promote biking! In Menlo Park, some energizer stations will be open from 7:00 to 9:00 am at the Caltrain Station, Ringwood Bike Bridge, Willow Bike Bridge, and San Mateo Bike Bridge.

Take the pledge to ride to make sure you are counted, and find out more at Bay Area Bike to Wherever Days webpage.

InMenlo file photo form 2017 Bike to Work Day