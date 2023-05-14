Menlo Middle School Drama presents Wonderland: Alice’s Rock & Roll Adventure

Menlo Middle School Drama presents Wonderland: Alice’s Rock & Roll Adventure.

How can you march to the beat of your own drummer when you’re still writing the song?

Everyone’s search for one’s authentic self is at the heart of Wonderland: Alice’s Rock & Roll Adventure. Rock concert meets live theatre as Alice reflects the vulnerabilities of all kids and then confidently finds her own inner voice!

Performances are May 18 and 19 at 7:00 pm and May 20 at 2:00 pm. More info and tickets at menloschool.org/tickets