Mental health community workshop on May 16

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Menlo Park Library will host an informational presentation to share helpful mental health resources in a safe and welcoming setting. Whether connections to the community, e-resources or relevant information on the shelf, we’ll lend our support.

The goal of Mental Health Awareness Month is to increase awareness and inspire action to reduce stigma against those with mental health and substance use conditions. Join a free community information workshop on Tuesday, May 16, at 6:00 p. at Menlo Park Library located at 800 Alma Street.