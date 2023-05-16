Elected leaders to host community meeting on Hwy. 84 closure on May 19

by Contributed Content on May 16, 2023

State and local elected leaders will convene a community meeting on the closure of Highway 84 near the Town of Woodside and efforts to repair the road on Friday, May 19, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Woodside Independence Hall, 2955 Woodside Road, Woodside.

State Senator Josh Becker, Assemblymember Marc Berman, San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller, and Woodside Mayor Chris Shaw invite community members impacted by the road closure to share their experiences firsthand. Representatives from Caltrans design and construction team will be in attendance.

This event is open to the public.

Virtual attendance available via Zoom by clicking here.

Photo shows Highway 84 in March after heavy rain; courtesy Caltrans
Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search