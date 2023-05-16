Elected leaders to host community meeting on Hwy. 84 closure on May 19

State and local elected leaders will convene a community meeting on the closure of Highway 84 near the Town of Woodside and efforts to repair the road on Friday, May 19, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Woodside Independence Hall, 2955 Woodside Road, Woodside.

State Senator Josh Becker, Assemblymember Marc Berman, San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller, and Woodside Mayor Chris Shaw invite community members impacted by the road closure to share their experiences firsthand. Representatives from Caltrans design and construction team will be in attendance.

This event is open to the public.