MPAEF Schoolhouse Rocks run set for May 21

On Sunday, May 21, join 1,800+ parents, kids, teachers, students, neighbors, runners and non-runners for the Schoolhouse Rocks 5k Run or 1 mile Fun Run in support of Menlo Park City School District. . After the race, enjoy the Festival featuring bouncy houses, games, music, food trucks, and tons of fun! Run event is rain or shine.

Online registration through May 17: CLICK HERE to register today!

$50 per person = 1 mile Fun Run (includes post-run Festival)

$55 per person = 5K Run (includes post-run Festival)

FREE = Festival Only

Note: Fees listed above do not include race registration related credit card processing fees.

After May 17, you can register in-person at packet pick-up on Friday, May 19 or Saturday, May 20 at Fleet Feet in Menlo Park. There will be no race day registration.

New Race Course for 2023!

This year’s event will now be an out-and-back course. Race will start at Hillview Middle School winding through the neighborhood along Olive Street and Bay Laurel Drive. The 1-mile route will turn around at Olive St. & Middle Ave. The 5K route will turn around at the end of Arbor Rd.

InMenlo file photo