San Jose Taiko appears at Oak Knoll School in Menlo Park

Oak Knoll principal Alicia Payton-Miyazaki was good enough to share news about San Jose Taiko’s appearance at the K-5 school today.

“[It’s their] 50th anniversary, and they performed at lunch for our students as part of our Otterly Awesome celebrations. This month is also Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month which is why we asked San Jose Taiko.

We are so excited for our school wide celebrations. This year we were able to bring in a Mariachi band, M-A choir and Jazz band, Hillview Dance team and more.”

In the top photo, one of Oak Knoll’s students is performing with the band.

You can get more information about Taiko’s upcoming performance on May 20 here.