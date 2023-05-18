Rotary Club of Menlo Park awards $132,000 in college scholarships

The Rotary Club of Menlo Park announced the winners of both their annual Scholastic Achievement awards and their College Scholarships, honoring students from Menlo-Atherton High School, Eastside College Preparatory, East Palo Alto Academy, Mid-Peninsula High School, Sacred Heart Preparatory, and Menlo School.

Over 400 community members were in attendance Monday night, May 15, at the Menlo-Atherton Center for Performing Arts as 112 students were recognized for their academic success in a wide variety of subjects, including many levels of math and science, industrial arts, social sciences, languages, fine arts, and community service. Instructors at each school identify the top scholars in their fields to be celebrated at this Rotary-sponsored event. The names of the recipients can be found on the Rotary Club of Menlo Park website.

In the highlight of the evening, 12 local high school seniors who demonstrated academic excellence, financial need, and a commitment to community service, were awarded scholarships to assist them in attending four-year colleges, and four local students were awarded scholarships for community college. The Rotary Club of Menlo Park evaluates all applications and interviews finalists. With their scholarship award money, Rotary scholars are also assigned a mentor, given access to networking and other enrichment programs, and are encouraged to attend a Rotary Club meeting or seek out the college level Rotaract Club at their university. The following are the names of the scholarships, the recipient’s name and high school, and their college choice:

-John D. Russell Scholarship: Rycklon “R.J.” Stephens Jr., Sacred Heart Prep, UC Berkeley

-Crittenden Family Scholarship: Mohammed Amir Khabaza, Menlo-Atherton High School, UC Merced

-Mary Ann Somerville Scholarship: Sara Cordova Magadan, East Palo Alto Academy, UC Berkeley

-Wilcox & Sandra Patterson Scholarship: Mayrin Ceja, Mid-Peninsula High School, UC Berkeley

-Orm and Doris Rector Scholarship: Andrew Latu, Sacred Heart Prep, Chapman University

-Tom and Barbara Borden Scholarship: Vianca Lopez Molina, Sacred Heart Prep, USC

-Meta Scholarship: Giovanna Cruz, Eastside College Prep, California Polytechnic, San Luis Obispo

-Tarlton Foundation Scholarships: Alyssa Hernandez, Menlo-Atherton High School, Boston University and Jocelyn Urbina Diaz, Eastside College Prep, UC Davis

-M-A Classes of ‘81 and ‘82 40th Reunion Scholarship: Dafne Segura Diaz, Menlo-Atherton High School, UC Merced

-Tsui/Tsiang Family Math & Science Scholarship: Sofia Munoz-Pacheco, Menlo School, Barnard College

-Peninsula College Fund/Rotary Club of Menlo Park Scholarship: Yarely DeLaLuz, Woodside High School, UC Merced

Four Menlo-Atherton High School students were given Alice Kleeman Community College Awards: Manuel Aguilar Alfaro, Cañada College; Karla Campos Armas, Cañada College; Raneem Almahnasneh, Cañada College; Elizabeth Contreras, Foothill College.

The financial arm of the Rotary Club of Menlo Park is its Foundation (The Menlo Rotary Community Foundation), a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charitable foundation that receives donations and bequests from club members and outside individuals/organizations. The Club’s annual Tour de Menlo Bike Ride generates funds for the Rotary Club of Menlo Park’s scholarships program and community gifts program. This year the Foundation will provide $135,000 in scholarships and $40,000 to local non-profit groups provided by donations, earnings from endowment funds, and the Tour de Menlo.

The Rotary Club of Menlo Park offers a Sponsor-A-Scholar program, which allows an individual or a group of up to four individuals to make a four-year commitment of at least $2,000/year for a scholarship to a local high school senior who will head to college in the fall. This four-year pledge allows a sponsor to follow the student from freshman year to graduation. For more information or to become a sponsor, see https://menloparkrotary.org/page/sponsor-a-scholar or contact sponsorascholar@menloparkrotary.org.

Photo: From left to right, front row: Elizabeth Contreras; Mayrin Ceja; Sofia Munoz-Pacheco; Manuel Aguilar Alfaro; Jocelyn Urbana-Diaz; Dafna Segura Diaz; Sara Cordova Magadan; and Karla Campos Armas. Back row, from left: Raneem Almahnasneh; Vianca Lopez Molina; Mohammed Amir Khabaza; Rycklon “R.J.” Stephens Jr.; Andrew Latu; Alyssa Hernandez; Giovanna Cruz.