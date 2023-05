Spotted: Callahans on Bike to Work Day

As they’ve done for decades, Bernadette and Kevin Callahan were stationed at an Energizer Station near the San Mateo Drive bike bridge this morning, handing out bagels, bananas, bags and assorted goodies to cyclists on their way to work — or wherever.

The cyclist pictured has been a “‘customer” of the Callahans for many years!

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023