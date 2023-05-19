Faith Ako brings Hawaiian music to Menlo Park on May 20

Musician Faith Ako, who grew up in Hawaii and now lives in the Bay Area, will visit Menlo Park to perform a mix of original songs and traditional Hawaiian music on Saturday, May 20, from 1:00 to 2:00 at at the Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park Library (413 Ivy Drive).

The winner of numerous awards, Faith Ako has released four albums of Hawaiian music, and has been known for over two decades as the Bay Area’s premier female artist in Traditional/Contemporary Hawaiian music.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.