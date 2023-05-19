Flood Park pump track presentation & movie night on May 20

On Saturday, May 20, at 6:00 pm, there be for a presentation about the future Flood Park pump track and the final movie night before construction begins on the first phase of the redesigned park.

At the meeting you’ll hear from experienced pump track riders and designers. They will explain key features of a pump track, review early designs, and ask for your ideas for track details.

What is a pump track? Pump tracks are becoming more popular features in parks. The track typically features a looped circuit of rollers and banked turns. To progress through the course, riders “pump” rather than pedal or push.

Continue your evening in the park. Bring lawn games, a picnic, and pick your spot to watch the movie, The Emperor’s New Groove, which will begin after sunset, around 8:30 pm.

The San Mateo County Parks Department will provide corn hole equipment and host a raffle.