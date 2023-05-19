Residential burglary on Santiago Avenue in Atherton

by Contributed Content on May 19, 2023

On Friday, May 19, at approximately 11:54 am, Atherton Police Department officers responded to an in-progress burglary in the unit block of Santiago Avenue.

While checking the property, officers located a broken glass door and searched the residence. No suspects were located in the residence. Possible suspect vehicle was a black Audi SUV.

If you live around Santiago Avenue, please check your surveillance video and report any possible leads to the Atherton Police Department at 650-688-6500.

