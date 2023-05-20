Japanese Taiko drumming with Kristy Aki Oshiro on May 21

by Contributed Content on May 20, 2023

Feel the thunderous sounds of the drums vibrating through your body as Japanese language, culture, and history combine into an exciting educational experience. You may even get a chance to play the drums yourself!

The event takes place on the Belle Haven branch (413 Ivy Dr.) of the Menlo Park Library on Sunday, May 21, from 11:00 to 11:45 am.

Kristy is currently the founder and Artistic Director of the Tsubaki Ensemble, SOKO Taiko and Queer Taiko, Creative Director of Placer Ume Taiko, instructor for San Mateo Buddhist Temple Taiko, a touring member of Taikoza, and has performed and given taiko workshops across the U.S. and in Canada, Japan, Switzerland, Italy, Russia, Australia, New Zealand and Colombia.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

