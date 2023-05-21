Spotted: Former board members touring Steam Fair at Laurel Upper Campus

On Friday, (May 19), the Menlo Park City School District hosted two former Board members who came to tour the Steam Fair at Laurel Upper Campus.

We had invited former Board members and other MPCSD leaders to celebrate 30 years of hands-on science at our spring science events. Fortuitously, two dignitaries — Laura Rich (far left) and Stacey Jones (far right) — who joined us at today’s event happened also to have been on the School Board when the Upper Campus was designed and built.

They, along with Upper Campus Principal Alicia Heneghan (middle), posed by the plaque outside the school that commemorates Ms. Rich’s and Ms. Jones’ roles in the history of MPCSD’s newest campus. They then enjoyed a fun tour of the science events hosted by Principal Heneghan.