M-A Arts Fest 2023 is happening this week

Friends and family are invited to celebrate the various artistic accomplishments of Menlo-Atherton High School students this week. The schedule includes:

Spring Band and Orchestra Concert, May 23 in the PAC at 7:00

Student art show on Wednesday, May 24 in the Maker Space at 5:00; awards at 6:00 pm

Choir and Guitar Concert Wednesday, May 24 in the PAC at 7:00 pm

Student Film Festival, Thursday, May 25 in the PAC

Photo is of 2022 orchestra with Kurt Kurrus conducting