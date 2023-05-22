M-A Arts Fest 2023 is happening this week

by Linda Hubbard on May 22, 2023

Friends and family are invited to celebrate the various artistic accomplishments of Menlo-Atherton High School students this week. The schedule includes:

  • Spring Band and Orchestra Concert, May 23 in the PAC at 7:00
  • Student art show on Wednesday, May 24 in the Maker Space at 5:00; awards at 6:00 pm
  • Choir and Guitar Concert Wednesday, May 24 in the PAC at 7:00 pm
  • Student Film Festival, Thursday, May 25 in the PAC

Photo is of 2022 orchestra with Kurt Kurrus conducting

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search