Understanding immigration grief is topic on May 23

What is “immigration grief”? And how does it impact generations of newcomers? Join us for an important conversation on immigration grief and the mental health challenges related to working or living abroad.

In this presentation on Tuesday, May 23, from 5:30 – 6:30 pm, immigration advocate Michelle Remond will help you connect to your ancestor’s grief and bring new perspective to generational loss and adaptation.

If you came from another country, Michelle will help bring understanding to your own immigration grief, and develop awareness around immigration grief in your community. Register online.

Michelle Remond, MA, is the Community Liaison for the Redwood City School District and author of The Latinx Newcomers Interview: A Manual for K-12 Public Schools. Immigration grief is one of her areas of expertise.

Parents/caregivers, educators, mental health professionals, and community members welcome! Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be available. Free admission.

NOTE: Zoom link included in your Eventbrite Registration Confirmation under “Additional Information.”

This event is sponsored bySequoia Union High School District, Redwood City School District, Sequoia Healthcare District, and The Parent Venture.

Questions? Contact Charlene Margot, MA, Co-Founder and CEO, The Parent Venture (The Parent Education Series), at cmargot@parentventure.org