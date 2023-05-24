How to prepare for medical emergency while traveling is topic on May 27

Have you ever had a medical emergency while traveling? If so, you are not alone.

On Saturday, May 27, from 9:00 to 10:30 am in Trinity Hall (330 Ravenswood Avene, Menlo Park), MPC Ready will host panelists who will discuss what to stock in first aid kits for the car, home, suitcase, and how to reduce potential medical emergencies while traveling.

The event will include Q&A, kit examples, refreshments, a raffle and an opportunity to meet neighbors!

Panelists are Dr. Vicki Coe, MD, and designer of a first aid bag used locally; Dr. Sandra Leigh Bardas, Doctor of Pharmacy, and member, Federal Disaster Medical Assistance Team and Dr. Karen Weitzel, General Dentist and MPC Ready block preparedness coordinator.

Free and open to the general public. All our welcome.

MPC Ready is a community- and volunteer-based neighborhood-level disaster preparedness organization. Questions? Please contact Lynne Bramlett at (650) 380-3028 or Lynne@mpcready.org