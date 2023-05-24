Pilot restriping complete, making Middlefield Road two instead of four lanes for a stretch

Over the last two weeks, contractors have completed most of the pilot restriping of Middlefield Road. Between about Seminary Drive and Santa Margarita Avenue, there is now a single automobile travel lane in each direction and a center turn lane to access driveways. The safety pilot program used paint, making it possible to reconfigure the striping in the future with minimal impacts to the new pavement.

The pilot took advantage of repaving work completed by Cal Water. City of Menlo Park staff are now working on additional analysis and public engagement for this project, as well as identifying next steps for the portions of the corridor that the city plans to repave in the next two years.

In the coming weeks, staff will summarize pre-pilot conditions using readily available data, including traffic collisions, speeds, traffic volumes and estimates of bicycle and pedestrian use. All information will be posted on the city’s webpage for the project. Staff will conduct additional data collection and public engagement events in the fall when school is back in session.