Run Club Menlo Park well represented at Schoolhouse Rocks 5K

About 1500+ runners, walkers and festival-goers participated in this year’s Menlo Park-Atherton Education Foundation Schoolhouse Rocks 5K Run & Festival on Sunday May 21, 2023 at Hillview Middle School in support of MPCSD schools (Encinal, Laurel, Oak Knoll and Hillview).

Scott Paterson, Founder and Head Coach of Run Club Menlo Park emailed us about the Club’s participation (photo top):

“From March to May, over 100 K-8th graders have been training twice a week for 10 weeks to be ready to race the Schoolhouse Rocks 5K in Menlo Park last Sunday as part of Run Club Menlo Park. From Chloe who is a 6- year-old kindergartner and completed her first 5K as the youngest runner in Run Club history to Tabitha, a 14-year-old 8th grader, who ran her 14th 5K in her 10th consecutive season, the team came away with 39 first-time 5K’s, 32 new personal records, and 17 top 10 finishes.”

Click here for complete race results.

Circle your calendars for next year’s run and festival — May 19, 2024.