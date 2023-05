Spotted: Goats on Valpo Hill

The goats have been nibbling away at the tall grass on Valpo hill for the past week. Robin Tobias was greeted by a friendly fellow (gal? — evidently male and female goats both have horns) while out walking.

In years past, they’ve sometimes moved on to Sharon Park near the lake, so be on the lookout!

Photo by Robin Tobias (c) 2023