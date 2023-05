Teen Finals Cram Corner coming to Menlo Park Library

It’s Spring Finals season! The Menlo Park Library is setting aside a teen study zone at both the main library (800 Alma St.) and the Belle Haven branch (413 Ivy Dr.) for three afternoon from 2:00 to 6:00 pm: Friday, May 26, 2023; Saturday, May 27, 2023; and Sunday, May 28, 2023

Outlets, Wi-Fi, water and snacks will be available so that students can focus on preparing for their exams.