MPCSD’s Early Learning Center has openings for 2023-24

Menlo Park City School District’s award-winning Early Learning Center is accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year and currently has a few spaces available at our Laurel site. Eligible students must be 3 years old by December 1, 2023 and district residents have priority for enrollment. Please reach out to earlylearning@mpcsd.org with questions or to request a tour.

Explains a spokesperson: “The MPCSD’s Early Learning Center nurtures young children’s curiosity, sense of wonder, belonging, and deep engagement with the world around them, preparing them to develop the critical skills needed to enter kindergarten and reach their full potential. Our caring and knowledgeable teachers support the development of friendships, foster positive conflict resolution skills, and ensure that children have a sense of belonging and feel safe and valued for their unique gifts.”

Please let your friends and family know that the MPCSD Early Learning Center is accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year.