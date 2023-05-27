Atherton’s Sounds of Summer kicks off on June 1 with Five Ten

The City of Atherton and the town’s library are offering live music, family activities, and food trucks the first three Thursdays of June starting at 5:00 pm. Bring a chair and meet us on the Atherton Library’s front deck. There will be a featured food truck each week.

Five Ten, a San Francisco-based jazz group that uses different styles from all over the world in their performances, will headline on June 1. The group is made up of five longtime friends and international players who include Master Keyboardist Composer Steve Carter, Bass Guitarist/Composer Dennis Smith, Multi-Percussionist/Composer Marghinho Brasil, Grammy-nominated Jeff Narell on Steel Pans, Billy “Shoes” Johnson on drums.