Special joint meeting with City Council and the Menlo Park Fire Protection District on May 30

Both Mayor Jen Wolosin and Council member Betsy Nash gave us a heads up about this upcoming joint meet of the City Council and the Menlo Park Fire Protection District on Tuesday, May 30, at 6:00 pm

The meeting agenda includes:

Login/call-in information

How to weigh in on the issues being discussed

Open Session agenda items include:

– C1. Community preparedness

– C2. Fire Station 1 at 300 Middlefield Road (pictured)

– C3. Caltrain grade separations

– C4. Circulation, safe streets and primary response routes

Following the joint meeting the City Council will adjourn into Closed Session for one item:

D1. Closed session conference with labor negotiators pursuant to Government Code §54957.6 regarding labor negotiations with the Service Employees International Union Local 521 (SEIU), American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local 829 (AFSCME), and Confidential employees.

Please note that there are no staff reports for any of Tuesday night’s agenda topics.