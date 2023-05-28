Spotted: Candy apple red Corvette at Farmers Market
Shoppers Sue and Marc spotted this candy apple red Corvette parked near the Farmers Market this morning. They’re guessing “1962.”
It’s in mint condition and a real classic.
Paul Perret May 28, 2023 at 5:12 pm
1956!