Boy Scout Troop 206 plants flags in honor of veterans for Memorial Day

by Linda Hubbard on May 29, 2023

Boy Scouts from Troop 206 in Menlo Park gathered at the Golden Gate National Cemetery in Colma to plant flags as part of an annual ceremony to recognize U.S. military veterans and Memorial Day.

Together the scouts worked to plant over 800 flags at grave sites. The scouts worked as a team poking holes, planting flags, and performing quality checks. Per their tradition, they also enjoyed donuts and orange juice while  adults enjoyed hot coffee.

More information about the Troop is available online.

