City of Menlo Park budget workshop on June 1

As stated on the City’s website, “the Budget Workshop (on Thursday, June 1 at 6:00 pm) is an opportunity to hear an overview of what is included in City’s annual spending plan and the five-year capital improvement plan. Community members will also have the opportunity to share feedback on how to allocate resources as City Council considers the proposed budget.”

The proposed fiscal year 2023-24 budget includes a continuation of the current service levels as well as a number of service level enhancement proposals. The budget incorporates the City Council’s identified budget principles.

During the workshop, staff will discuss topics such as:

Overview of services provided by department

Baseline service levels and proposed service level enhancements

Budget changes and latest projections

Please note that no Council action will be taken at the June 1st workshop. The Council will discuss the budget at the June 13th regular meeting and is scheduled to adopt the budget at the June 27th regular meeting.

For more details about Thursday’s workshop, including ways to attend/participate (both in-person and online options available) click here.