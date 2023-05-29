Necklace stolen from women on Holbrook Lane in Atherton

by Linda Hubbard on May 29, 2023

On Sunday, May 28, at 2:34 pm, a strong-armed robbery occurred on Holbrook Lane in Atherton. The suspects approached the victim and forcibly removed a necklace from the victim and fled the area.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white or silver BMW X3 with no front plate and a covered rear plate. Suspects were described as a Hispanic male wearing a black t-shirt and a Hispanic female.

If you have any information, please contact the Atherton Police Department’s Dispatch Center at 650-688-6500.

