Necklace stolen from women on Holbrook Lane in Atherton

On Sunday, May 28, at 2:34 pm, a strong-armed robbery occurred on Holbrook Lane in Atherton. The suspects approached the victim and forcibly removed a necklace from the victim and fled the area.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white or silver BMW X3 with no front plate and a covered rear plate. Suspects were described as a Hispanic male wearing a black t-shirt and a Hispanic female.

If you have any information, please contact the Atherton Police Department’s Dispatch Center at 650-688-6500.