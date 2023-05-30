Community invited to survey about pickleball in Holbrook-Palmer Park

The Town of Atherton is seeking community feedback on the possibility of adding pickleball to Holbrook-Palmer Park. The survey closes on May 31.

If the Town were to add pickleball, it could be done in a number of ways:

Converting one of the six tennis courts (such as the underutilized clay court) permanently to pickleball configurations.

Convert a tennis court to a multi-sport court, which would allow for tennis, pickleball and basketball.

Converting underutilized space in the Park, such as the handball court or other open areas, to a permanent pickleball court.

Allowing pickleball, using any of the preceding options, but only on set times and days.

The purpose of this survey is to understand and gather comments, both positive and negative, to guide Council decision-making about pickleball in the Park. (* questions are required)

Take pickleball survey.

Photo show historic buildings at Holbrook Palmer Park