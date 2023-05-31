Residential burglary on De Bell Drive in Atherton

A residential burglary occurred on De Bell Drive between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm on May 30th, 2023. The suspects gained entry to the house through an unlocked door. Items taken include jewelry, cash and a wallet with a driver’s license and credit cards. At this time, there is no suspect description.

Here are a few tips to help prevent home burglaries:

1) Lock all doors and windows when you are away from your home.

2) Use your burglary alarm system while you are away from your home.

3) During hours of darkness, keep exterior lights on and use timers to turn interior lights on and off.

4) If possible, install a security camera system which records activity outside of your home.

5) Stop your mail, newspapers and any expected package deliveries while you are on vacation.

6) If you are going on vacation, contact the Atherton Police Department so we can provide extra checks of your home.

As always, if you see any suspicious activity in your neighborhood, please contact the Atherton Police Department at 650-688-6500.