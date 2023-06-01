Road closures near the Caltrain tracks in Menlo Park beginning June 2

Starting this Friday, June 2, there will be significant weekend-long road closures near the Caltrain tracks in Menlo Park to accommodate Caltrain projects. From June 2 at 8:00 pm to June 5 at 5:00 am, Ravenswood Avenue will be closed to all traffic while Caltrain works on the railroad tracks in the crossing.

During this closure, the City will also be repaving Ravenswood and no traffic will be able to travel on Ravenswood between Laurel Street and El Camino Real. Residents who live on Ravenswood will be able to access their driveways, but may experience delays.

The Ravenswood Avenue closure is the first of three upcoming closures. Additional closures include:

Weekend of June 9 to 12 – Encinal Avenue will be closed to all traffic from 8:00 pm on Friday to 5:00 am on Monday.

Weekend of June 23 to 26 – Oak Grove Avenue will be closed to all traffic from 8:00 pm on Friday to 5:00 am on Monday.

Caltrain crews will be working around the clock to upgrade the rails during this time and no vehicles, pedestrians, or bicyclists will be able to cross the tracks. Please follow signs and seek alternate routes.

The Caltrain rail work is necessary to support future electrification of the rail line. The City repaving work of Ravenswood Avenue has been intentionally scheduled to avoid additional delays.

InMenlo file photo of Ravenswood rail crossing