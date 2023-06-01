Spotted: Goats now chomping away at Sharon Park

by Linda Hubbard on June 1, 2023

As they’ve done in years past, the goats have moved from the Valpo hill to Sharon Park near the duck pond.

Scott Loftesness caught them chomping away earlier this week.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search