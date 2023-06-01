Summer reading game kickoff party at Menlo Park Library on June 3

Both branches of the Menlo Park Library — the main library at 800 Alma Street and the Belle Haven branch at 413 Ivy Dr. — will be hosting summer reading game kickoff parties on Saturday, June 3, from noon to 3:00 pm.

Sign up for the game and and enjoy:

Ice cream

Puppet crafts

Giant bubbles

Balloon art at Menlo Park Library

Face painting at Belle Haven Branch Library

The Summer Reading Game is open to all ages; anyone can play and be eligible for our prizes. The Game starts June 1! Learn more.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.