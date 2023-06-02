Inna Cherneykina is the featured artist at Portola Art Gallery in June

“Seasons” — paintings by Inna Cherneykina — is the featured exhibit at Portola Art Gallery in June. While there will be no formal reception, visitors can meet the artist at the gallery on Friday, June 23, and by appointment.

The exhibit showcases paintings depicting still lifes and florals painted throughout the year. Inna explains: “Seasons represent transformations of nature, and for artists, it’s fascinating to observe and capture that transformation.”

Inna Cherneykina is a painter and 3D game artist. Art, for her, is an exploration of the intricate interplay between the world and human mind in its most beautiful form. The still life compositions and landscapes she paints are reflections of this enigmatic entanglement of mind and reality. They fuse together the real world, her vision of the world, and her emotions brought to life by beautiful flowers or by gorgeous sunsets.

She believes that true art is born as a harmony between vibrant colors, bold light, and mysterious shade captured on canvas in a very personal way. It is her objective in every painting to create this harmony by seeing the beauty of the world and mixing in her personal vision and admiration of it in just the right proportions. More information about Inna is available on her website.

Portola Art Gallery exhibits high quality, representational art by 20 Bay Area artists. Painting, pastel, photography, ceramics, and woodworking can be viewed at the gallery, located at the historic Allied Arts Guild ( 75 Arbor Rd., Menlo Park.)