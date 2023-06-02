Rick Morris photographs Chickadees nesting in Ladera

by Linda Hubbard on June 2, 2023

Bird photographer Rick Morris was recently alerted about a Chestnut-backed Chickadee nest in the mouth of ceramic sun art piece hanging on the wall of a front porch in Ladera.

When he went to investigate, he found the parents were bringing food, insects and what looked like flower pieces to the chicks.

“I took a bunch of shots at a distance with my 500mm f5.6 lens,” Rick explains. “The porch was in full shade with a lot of trees surrounding it so there wasn’t a lot of available light. And at the distance I was at with f5.6, the depth of field was very shallow but I did my best to get some decent shots.”

Photos by Rick Morris (c) 2023

Michelle June 02, 2023 at 5:25 pm

What a talented photographer you are!!

