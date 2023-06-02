Spotted: Student flash mob at Oak Knoll School honoring volunteers

It was a day of heartfelt appreciation, community, and jubilation at Oak Knoll as the school held its annual Volunteer Tea on Friday, June 2. This special event was organized to recognize the invaluable contributions of the dedicated parent volunteers who selflessly devote their time and energy to supporting the students and staff.

Each parent volunteers in their own way, as they can, and the Tea invited all families to come and celebrate another year of learning together. The event is designed to express gratitude and showcase the immeasurable impact that volunteers have on the school community.

What made this year’s Volunteer Tea truly unforgettable was an unexpected surprise — a student flash mob performance. Oak Knoll students gathered on the field and all performed a dance they had learned led by Oak Knoll’s amazing librarian, Jane Bennion (pictured).

To the tune of “Thank You for Being a Friend” (commonly referred to as the Golden Girls Theme Song), students danced their hearts out with their teachers to thank the amazing parent volunteers who help provide a truly spectacular learning experience for the Oak Knoll students. The flash mob performance not only added a touch of excitement to the Volunteer Tea but also served as a powerful expression of gratitude from the students to the volunteers.

“Being a volunteer at Oak Knoll means sharing your most precious resource — your time and your talents — with us. Your kindness and selflessness helped all of our learners grow and develop and all of our students are stronger, wiser, happier, and more fulfilled because of the hard work you have done,” said Principal Alicia Payton-Miyazaki in a welcome speech to parents.