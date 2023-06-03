Filoli brings music, dance and early evening enjoyment to the estate this summer

by Linda Hubbard on June 3, 2023

This summer, Filoli in Woodside, is welcoming back live performance on their Summer Stage — a series celebrating the Bay Area performing arts community through live music, dance, and more.

As the sun sets behind the Santa Cruz mountains, visitors can relax in Filoli’s Meadow with a drink in hand. Filoli will have bar and food service available to complete the outdoor entertainment ambiance.

Performances run though mid-September. The first — on Sunday, June 11 — features Tory Teasley, an up and coming Bay Area-based funk and soul vocalist (pictured). Buy tickets online.

In addition, Summer Nights returns on Thursday evenings from 5:00 to 8:00 pm through September 21. Slow down, smell the roses, and meet friends for a drink at the Bluebird Bar or relax on the lawn with your family. Dine from a local food truck or one of the pop-up cafe locations as acoustic tunes drift through the air. Buy Summer Nights tickets.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search