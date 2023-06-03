Filoli brings music, dance and early evening enjoyment to the estate this summer

This summer, Filoli in Woodside, is welcoming back live performance on their Summer Stage — a series celebrating the Bay Area performing arts community through live music, dance, and more.

As the sun sets behind the Santa Cruz mountains, visitors can relax in Filoli’s Meadow with a drink in hand. Filoli will have bar and food service available to complete the outdoor entertainment ambiance.

Performances run though mid-September. The first — on Sunday, June 11 — features Tory Teasley, an up and coming Bay Area-based funk and soul vocalist (pictured). Buy tickets online.

In addition, Summer Nights returns on Thursday evenings from 5:00 to 8:00 pm through September 21. Slow down, smell the roses, and meet friends for a drink at the Bluebird Bar or relax on the lawn with your family. Dine from a local food truck or one of the pop-up cafe locations as acoustic tunes drift through the air. Buy Summer Nights tickets.