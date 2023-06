Garden Talk topic on June 7 is summer flavorings and herbs

Join the Menlo Park Library’s gardening experts for some tasty tips on Wednesday, June 7 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Register via Zoom.

Enhance your cooking with some wonderful, homegrown flavors! Grow your own herbs in your yard or kitchen window. Our experts will share some helpful guidelines, and answer your questions.

Our online Garden talks take place on the first Wednesday of each month.