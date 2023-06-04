Menlo Park athletic fields undergo renovations during the summer

The City of Menlo Park’s athletic fields get an annual break for rejuvenation and recovery. Field renovations occur throughout the summer to prepare for fall use.

Public use of the fields is prohibited during the renovation process. Orange fences are typically installed to enclose the athletic fields and protect them during renovation. The field renovation schedule for 2023 is as follows:

Burgess Park multiuse field: June 5 – July 20

Jack W. Lyle Park field: June 12 – July 20

La Entrada Middle School soccer field: June 19 – July 27

Willow Oaks multiuse field: July 5 – Aug. 10

Oak Knoll baseball field: July 10 – Aug. 17

Burgess Park baseball field: July 17 – Aug. 24

Nealon Park baseball field: July 17 – Aug. 24

La Entrada Middle School baseball field: July 24 – Aug. 24

Burgess Park auxiliary field: Oct. 16 – Nov. 30

InMenlo file photo of Burgess Park