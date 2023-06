Teen Tabletop Gaming Meetup on June 7

Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to come to the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) every month for drop-in Dungeons and Dragons, or other tabletop roleplaying games. The next drop in is on Wednesday, June 7, from 4:00 to 5:00 pm.

Never played before? That’s no problem! The library has all the supplies and knowledge you need to jump right in.