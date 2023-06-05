Nativity Carnival runs June 9, 10 & 11

The 41st edition of Nativity Carnival takes place this weekend.

It opens on Friday, June 9, running from 5:00 to 10:00 pm on the Nativity School grounds (1250 Laurel St.). Hours on Saturday, the 10th, are noon to 10:00 pm and on Sunday from noon to 6:00 pm.

Featured are 16 carnival rides, live entertainment daily, a Tiki Bar, a variety of food choices, and carnival games.

Tickets and wrist bands can be purchased at the ticket booth. All proceeds benefit Church of the Nativity.

