Provide feedback on improvement options for the Coleman-Ringwood Avenues Study

San Mateo County and the City of Menlo Park have been conducting the Coleman-Ringwood Avenues study, which will identify transportation improvements to make these roads safer for pedestrians, cyclists, motorists and more.

San Mateo County and the City of Menlo Park are now seeking feedback on improvement options that emerged from a recent public workshop. Provide your input using this online survey, which will be 0pen through June 16 .

Improvement options have been identified for two parts of Ringwood Avenue (near Menlo-Atherton High School and near Laurel School Lower Campus) and two portions of Coleman Avenue (one in the county section and one in the city section).

Following the survey, the project team will develop concepts for the full corridors, which will be presented to the city’s Complete Streets Commission and City Council for review. Please visit the San Mateo County project website for more information.