Spotted: Pride flagging flying at Hillview School

Hillview ASB received unanimous permission from the MPCSD Board to hang the progress pride flag on the Hillview flagpole from June 1-8, in accordance with Board Policy 3800.

The students believe is is important to honor members of the LGBTQIA+ community during this month, and cited CA Ed Code and the Trevor Project as reasons to show support for this community and provide a safe space on campus.

Superintendent Gracia recommended support of the flag as MPCSD is an inclusive district and employer and seeks to provide an environment where all students, staff, and families feel valued, connected, and inspired.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2023