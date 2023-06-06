Tour the Parkline (SRI) site at a community open house on June 10
Meet at SRI’s Lot G on Laurel Street, across from City Hall on Saturday, June 10, from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm further discussions and project plan reviews. RSVP in advance.
