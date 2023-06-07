Hillview French students place in Le Grand Concours

Hillview French students in French 1A, French 1B, and French 2 took part earlier this spring in the 88th annual event Le Grand Concours, a competition sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of French (AATF). The students took a 60 minute test which consisted of multiple choice grammar and vocabulary questions and a listening section.

Over 43,000 students in elementary, middle, and high schools in all 50 states competed in the 2023 event. Hillview Middle School has 17 medal winners for students who ranked between 1st and 13th in the nation and 17 students who earned honorable mentions for placing between the 50th and 74th percentiles.

For more information about the National French Contest, please visit their website.