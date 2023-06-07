Housing Community Resource Fair on June 10

The City of Menlo Park Housing Commission will be co-hosting a Community Resource Fair on Saturday, June 10 from 12:00-2:00 pm at the Belle Haven Branch Library.

Learn about tenant’s rights and resources and services offered by local organizations. Organizations present will include Samaritan House, Rebuilding Together Peninsula, and Legal Aid Society of San Mateo.

This is a free event for all community members. Food and drinks will be provided.